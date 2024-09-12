Connecticut upgrades voting tabulators

Connecticut is upgrading its voting equipment for the first time in nearly 20 years.

The new machines will arrive in time for nine towns to test them during this fall’s presidential election.

“These machines will absolutely help bring out election infrastructure into the 21st century,” Registrars of Voters Association of Connecticut President Chris Prue said during a press conference in South Windsor.

The state’s Bond Commission approved $20 million to purchase 2,700 tabulators from Election Systems and Software, with the rest being delivered to towns by next summer.

Secretary of the State Stephanie Thomas said the upgrade was needed to replace outdated tabulators purchased in 2006.

The vendor that manufactured those tabulators no longer supports those machines, including with replacement parts.

Thomas said some towns have even had to shop on websites like eBay to get those parts.

“What isn’t in their job description is fixing a voting because a roller in the tabulator melted in 100-degree weather,” Thomas said.

She also said voters won’t see any major changes in the voting process once the machines are in place.

They will continue to accept the same paper ballots, but offer several security features not available on the outdated tabulators.

Gov. Ned Lamont said the new machines should reassure voters concerned with security and election integrity.

“Here we are in the day and age where people are casting shame on our elections, the integrity of our elections,” Lamont said.

Thomas said she expects Connecticut will rely on the new machines for at least a decade and likely longer.

She also said the tabulators can handle changes, such as early voting. Lamont put together a working group earlier this year to study possibly making the change in Connecticut.