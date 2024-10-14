Early voting starts next week in Connecticut – what you need to know

Connecticut voters have the option to take part in early voting, which starts next week, or go to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Early voting goes from Oct. 21 through Nov. 3 and you will be able to vote from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., except for Oct. 29 and 31, when the hours are extended from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

During early voting, you will vote at an early voting location rather than at your regular polling site.

Each city and town has at least one early voting location. You can find the list below:

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

When you arrive at the early voting location, you will check in and be verified as an eligible voter, then receive your ballot with an envelope.

Complete your ballot at a privacy booth and seal it in the approved envelope. Before you leave, place the sealed envelope in the secure receptacle as instructed by the election officials.

Ballots will be secured unopened until election day when they will be opened and counted, the secretary of the state says.

If you are not registered but want to vote during the early voting period, you can register in person every day of early voting at the early voting location.

Nov. 3 is the last day of early voting.

General Election sample ballots are posted on the secretary of the state's website. You can check here to see what's on your ballot.

You can find more information about elections in Connecticut by visiting MyVote.CT.gov or calling 860-509-6200.