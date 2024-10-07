Decision 2024

See what's on your city or town ballot for the 2024 November election

Connecticut ballot drop box
NBC Connecticut

What to Know

  • The general election is on Tuesday, Nov. 5 
  • Early voting will begin on Oct. 21 
  • You can check your ballot online before election day

Voters will have several decisions to make in the 2024 November election.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

In addition to voting on the president of the United States and who will represent you in Washington, DC, and on the state and local levels, eligible voters will also decide whether to amend the state constitution to allow each voter to vote by absentee ballot.

You will also be tasked with deciding how money will be spent in your city and town.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The Secretary of the State’s office has posted sample ballots online.

To get ready for the election, you can check your ballot here.

Decision 2024 Oct 1

Important dates and deadlines to know in the November 2024 Connecticut election

Decision 2024 Oct 3

Political parties, election officials ramp up efforts ahead of Election Day

This article tagged under:

Decision 2024
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us