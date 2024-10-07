See what's on your city or town ballot for the 2024 November election

What to Know The general election is on Tuesday, Nov. 5

Early voting will begin on Oct. 21

You can check your ballot online before election day

Voters will have several decisions to make in the 2024 November election.

In addition to voting on the president of the United States and who will represent you in Washington, DC, and on the state and local levels, eligible voters will also decide whether to amend the state constitution to allow each voter to vote by absentee ballot.

You will also be tasked with deciding how money will be spent in your city and town.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The Secretary of the State’s office has posted sample ballots online.

To get ready for the election, you can check your ballot here.