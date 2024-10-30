For Connecticut residents not registered to vote, you still have a chance to register ahead of or on Election Day.

The window to register to vote online has passed, but that doesn't mean you are out of luck.

The state allows for Same Day Registration (SDR) for those who are eligibile. Same Day Registration allows for people who are not yet registered or who are registered in one town, but have moved to another town to register and vote on Election Day, according to the Office of the Secretary of the State.

In order to qualify for Same Day Registration, you must:

Be a U.S. citizen

Be age 18 or older

Be a bona fide resident of the town where you are registering

If convicted of a felony, have completed confinement

For the first time in Connecticut, we are in an early voting period, allowing people to vote for the two weeks prior to Election Day. If you are not registered and wish to vote early, you can register and vote at your town's designated SDR location. In most towns, the SDR location will be the same as the early voting location, according to the Secretary of the State.

Early voting is open from now through Sunday. Hours for early voting are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day, except for Thursday, which will be 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

If you don't vote early, you can still register and vote on Election Day on Nov. 5.

For Election Day, the Same Day Registration location will be different than your polling location. Click here for a town-by-town list of Same Day Registration locations.