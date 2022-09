Adam Sandler’s show at Mohegan Sun Arena has been rescheduled from Saturday, Oct. 29 to Thursday, Oct. 20, according to Mohegan Sun.

The show will still be at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $129.50, $99.50, and $79.50, and go on sale Friday, Sept. 16 at 10 a.m. through ticketmaster.com.

They will also be available at the Mohegan Sun Box Office beginning Saturday, Sept. 17 at 10 a.m.

