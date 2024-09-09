Billy Joel to perform at Mohegan Sun

Billy Joel is returning to Mohegan Sun Arena for the first time in over a decade.

The music legend known for many, many, many hits will be here on Saturday, Feb. 22 for an 8 p.m. show.

Tickets to see Billy Joel go on sale Friday, Sept. 13 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.com.

They will also be available through the Mohegan Sun Box Office starting Saturday, Sept. 14, subject to availability.

Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 10 a.m. until Thursday, Sept. 12 at 10 p.m.

The last time the Piano Man performed at Mohegan Sun Arena was in 2008 for his record-breaking, sold-out, 10-show residency where he performed for 100,000, according to Mohegan Sun.

Joel has been giving us hits for decades and he was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame by Ray Charles in 1999.

In 2016, the Library of Congress selected “Piano Man” for preservation in the National Recording Registry for its “cultural, historic and artistic significance.”

He has also received six Grammy Awards, including the Grammy Legend Award.

And to keep the list of awards going, he also received a Tony Award for “Movin' Out,” a Broadway musical based on Joel’s music.