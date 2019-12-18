CT LIVE!: Cheese Fondue with Ocean House

Ocean House Fondue

Serves 6

2 Cups Gruyere

2 Cups Vacherin Fribourgeois

1 Tablespoon Cornstarch

1-2 Cups White Wine

1 Shot Kirsch

Salt and Pepper to taste

In a bowl, mix the cornstarch with both the grated cheeses. In a medium saucepan, heat 1 cup of white wine until it just barely simmers. Use a wooden spoon to incorporate a little of the cheese mixture with the wine at a time. Stir until the cheese melts, and then add some more; repeat this until all the cheese is gone. Add the kirsch, and season with salt and pepper. If the fondue is too thick, use the remaining white wine to thin it out. Transfer the fondue to a heated fondue pot and dip anything from boiled potatoes, to sourdough bread, to fresh fruit!