CT LIVE!: Elegant Easter Dessert

A zabaglione (also spelled sabayon) is a simple sauce with a very complex flavor. Usually made with a sweet wine like Marsala, it can almost use anything from champagne to a Riesling. I decided to go with aged port because the rich flavors in each sip (chocolate, raisin, spice, and deep fruity notes! Mmm!) go so well with fresh fruit. Egg yolks, a bit of sugar, a little cream, and the port, are cooked & whisked together to create a light, airy - and indulgent - sauce for fresh berries.

Course: Dessert

Servings: 8

Ingredients

3 tablespoons aged port

4 large egg yolks

4 tablespoons water

1/4 cup powdered sugar

1/2 cup chilled whipped cream

3-4 cups berries raspberries & blueberries here, but blackberries would work too

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Instructions

In a medium pot, heat two to three inches of water to just about a simmer. Prepare a large bowl with ice and water for an ice bath. Reserve.

Place the egg yolks, port, water, and sugar into a medium heat proof mixing bowl (making sure that when the bowl is fitted over the pot, that it doesn't touch the water, otherwise you will make scrambled eggs), and whisk to combine.

Place the bowl over the not-quite-simmering water and whisk continuously for 4 minutes, or until the mixture becomes frothy and thickens.

Once thickened, place the bowl with the egg mixture directly into the ice bath and continue to whisk until the sauce cools, about 3 minutes.

In a separate bowl, either with a hand mixer or with a whisk, whip the chilled cream until it reaches soft peaks (not the firm peak we typically associate with whipped cream). Fold gently into the cooled egg mixture.

Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 1 hour or up to 4 hours.

To Serve

Wash & dry your berries. Portion out into serving cups or bowls.

Give the chilled Zabaglione a quick stir and spoon on top of the berries. Serve immediately.