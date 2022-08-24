CT Live

CT LIVE!: Fresh Burrata with Melon and Honey Nectarines

Servings: 4 People

Ingredients

For the Salad

  •  slices fresh watermelon 
  •  slices fresh cantaloupe
  •  cup pitted cherries
  •  cup fresh strawberries
  •  tomato
  •  fresh basil leaves
  •  fresh mint leaves
  •  sprigs lemon thyme, optional
  •  ball fresh burrata cheese
  •  optional

For the Honeyed Nectarines

  •  large nectarines
  •  tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
  •  lime, juiced
  •  teaspoon honey
  •  fresh mint leaves
  •  sprigs lemon thyme, optional
  •  salt

For the Shallot Champagne Vinegar Dressing

  •  large shallot, sliced into thin rings
  •  cup champagne vinegar
  •  cup extra virgin olive oil
  •  teaspoons honey
  •  clove garlic, smashed and minced
  •  kosher salt
  •  black pepper

Instructions

  1. For the Dressing
  2. In a medium glass jar with lid, add the champagne vinegar, salt, and shallot slices. Let sit for 5 minutes
  3. After quickly pickling, add the olive oil, honey, garlic, & black pepper.
  4. Close the jar with a tightly fitted lid and shake vigorously. Let sit in the refrigerator until use.

For the Honeyed Nectarines 

  1. Pitt and thinly slice the nectarines. Add to a small mixing bowl.
  2. Add the olive oil, juice of 1/2 a fresh lime, honey, and salt.
  3. Roughly tear the fresh mint and add to the bowl. Next, add the leaves of two sprigs of lemon thyme (optional).
  4. Mix to combine and reserve.

For the Salad

  1. Cube the watermelon slices and slice the cantaloupe slices into thin triangles.
  2. Halve the fresh cherries and stem & halve the strawberries. 
  3. Stem the tomato and cut into 1/8 pieces. 
  4. Wash & dry your herbs.

To Assemble

  1. Reserve a large shallow bowl or small platter.
  2. Place the burrata ball into the center of the large shallow bowl.
  3. Next, start to arrange the watermelon cubes and cantaloupe slices. Scatter them throughout.
  4. Now, add the cherries, tomatoes, and strawberries.
  5. Place torn bits of fresh basil, mint, and lemon thyme throughout the bowl. 
  6. Dress with the shallot champagne vinegar dressing and garnish with edible flowers & herbs.

