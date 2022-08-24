CT LIVE!: Fresh Burrata with Melon and Honey Nectarines

Servings: 4 People
Ingredients
For the Salad
- slices fresh watermelon
- slices fresh cantaloupe
- cup pitted cherries
- cup fresh strawberries
- tomato
- fresh basil leaves
- fresh mint leaves
- sprigs lemon thyme, optional
- ball fresh burrata cheese
- optional
For the Honeyed Nectarines
- large nectarines
- tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
- lime, juiced
- teaspoon honey
- fresh mint leaves
- sprigs lemon thyme, optional
- salt
For the Shallot Champagne Vinegar Dressing
- large shallot, sliced into thin rings
- cup champagne vinegar
- cup extra virgin olive oil
- teaspoons honey
- clove garlic, smashed and minced
- kosher salt
- black pepper
Instructions
- For the Dressing
- In a medium glass jar with lid, add the champagne vinegar, salt, and shallot slices. Let sit for 5 minutes
- After quickly pickling, add the olive oil, honey, garlic, & black pepper.
- Close the jar with a tightly fitted lid and shake vigorously. Let sit in the refrigerator until use.
For the Honeyed Nectarines
- Pitt and thinly slice the nectarines. Add to a small mixing bowl.
- Add the olive oil, juice of 1/2 a fresh lime, honey, and salt.
- Roughly tear the fresh mint and add to the bowl. Next, add the leaves of two sprigs of lemon thyme (optional).
- Mix to combine and reserve.
For the Salad
- Cube the watermelon slices and slice the cantaloupe slices into thin triangles.
- Halve the fresh cherries and stem & halve the strawberries.
- Stem the tomato and cut into 1/8 pieces.
- Wash & dry your herbs.
To Assemble
- Reserve a large shallow bowl or small platter.
- Place the burrata ball into the center of the large shallow bowl.
- Next, start to arrange the watermelon cubes and cantaloupe slices. Scatter them throughout.
- Now, add the cherries, tomatoes, and strawberries.
- Place torn bits of fresh basil, mint, and lemon thyme throughout the bowl.
- Dress with the shallot champagne vinegar dressing and garnish with edible flowers & herbs.