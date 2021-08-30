CT LIVE!: Tuna Avocado Bruschetta Toasts

Prep time: 25 minutes
Cook time: 5 minutes
Total time: 30 minutes
THE INGREDIENTS
Large loaf of ciabatta
4 cans tuna in olive oil, drained
2 endive bulbs, finely chopped
1 relatively firm avocado, diced
¼ of a sweet onion, minced
¼ cup parsley, chopped
½ cup extra virgin olive oil
1 large lemon, juiced
Small handful chives, snipped
Salt & pepper
THE STEPS
For the tuna avocado salad: in a large bowl, mix together tuna, endive, avocado, onion, parsley, chives, ¼ cup + 1 tablespoon olive oil, lemon, and salt and pepper to taste.
For the toasts: cut ciabatta into roughly ½ inch thick slices. Drizzle slices with 2-3 tablespoons olive oil. Broil pieces in oven for about 3 minutes per side (toast both sides!), until light golden brown.
To assemble: top tuna avocado salad generously on freshly toasted ciabatta.
To store extra tuna salad: keep in a covered container in the fridge for up to 3 days.