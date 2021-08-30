CT LIVE!: Tuna Avocado Bruschetta Toasts

Prep time: 25 minutes

Cook time: 5 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes



THE INGREDIENTS

Large loaf of ciabatta

4 cans tuna in olive oil, drained

2 endive bulbs, finely chopped

1 relatively firm avocado, diced

¼ of a sweet onion, minced

¼ cup parsley, chopped

½ cup extra virgin olive oil

1 large lemon, juiced

Small handful chives, snipped

Salt & pepper

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

THE STEPS

For the tuna avocado salad: in a large bowl, mix together tuna, endive, avocado, onion, parsley, chives, ¼ cup + 1 tablespoon olive oil, lemon, and salt and pepper to taste.

For the toasts: cut ciabatta into roughly ½ inch thick slices. Drizzle slices with 2-3 tablespoons olive oil. Broil pieces in oven for about 3 minutes per side (toast both sides!), until light golden brown.

To assemble: top tuna avocado salad generously on freshly toasted ciabatta.

To store extra tuna salad: keep in a covered container in the fridge for up to 3 days.