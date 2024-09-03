Dave Matthews Band fall tour coming to Mohegan Sun Arena

Dave Matthews Band is going on tour with a six-night fall outing that includes a two-night stand at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville.

The band will be here on Tuesday, Nov. 19 and Wednesday, Nov. 20 and both shows will start at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 20 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.com.

They will also be available at the Mohegan Sun Box Office starting Saturday, Sept. 21, subject to availability.

An online ticket presale for members of the DMB Warehouse Fan Association will begin on Thursday, Sept. 5, at noon at https://davematthewsband.com/warehouse.

Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning on Tuesday, Sept. 17, at 10 a.m. until Thursday, Sept. 19 at 10 p.m. through the Citi Entertainment program.

Get more details at www.citientertainment.com.

Dave Matthews Band will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Saturday, Oct. 19.