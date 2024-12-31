From Shakira to Post Malone, these are Boston's biggest concerts in 2025

As 2024 wraps up, many music fans are already looking at next year's calendar to see which artists are making their way to Boston and when.
A star-studded list of artists will be making their way to the city (and Foxborough) in 2025, with plenty of major concerts planned at the Gillette Stadium, TD Garden, Fenway Park and the city's other most major concert venues. Local legends Dropkick Murphys even have a four-day stand across two venues, culminating in a St. Patrick's Day show.
With the calendar about to flip over, here's a look at where and when you can see the biggest acts coming to Boston in 2025:
Gillette Stadium
- Sunday, May 4: AC/DC
- Monday, May 12: Kendrick Lamar
- Saturday, May 31: Post Malone
- Tuesday-Wednesday, July 15-16: Coldplay
Get more details on the Gillette Stadium events currently planned for 2025 and 2026 here.
TD Garden
- Thursday, Feb. 13: Kelsea Ballerini
- Friday, March 7: Blake Shelton
- Friday, March 14: Disturbed
- Wednesday, March 19: Dermot Kennedy
- Tuesday, April 8: Deftones
- Wednesday, April 9: Kylie Minogue
- Monday, April 14: Mary J. Blige
- Saturday, May 17: Rauw Alejandro
- Wednesday, May 28: Barry Manilow
- Tuesday-Wednesday, July 8-9: Tyler, The Creator
- Monday, July 21: Ghost
- Wednesday-Thursday, July 23-24: Gracie Adams
- Thursday-Friday, July 31-Aug. 1: Linkin Park
- Tuesday-Wednesday, Aug. 26-27: Tate McRae
- Tuesday-Wednesday, Sept. 9-10: Dua Lipa
- Saturday, Sept. 20: Mt. Joy
Get more details on the TD Garden events currently planned for 2025 and 2026 here.
Fenway Park
- Thursday, May 29: Shakira
- Sunday, Sept. 7: My Chemical Romance
Get more details on the Fenway Park events currently planned for 2025 and 2026 here.
Xfinity Center
- Friday, May 30: Pierce the Veil
- Saturday, July 19: Styx
- Saturday, July 26: Rod Stewart
- Sunday, July 27: Rüfüs Du Sol
- Sunday, Aug. 3: Nelly with Ja Rule, Eve
- Sunday, Sept. 14: Papa Roach & Rise Against
- Thursday, Sept. 25: Tyler Childers
Get more details on the Xfinity Center events currently planned for 2025 and 2026 here.
MGM Music Hall (selected shows)
- Friday, Jan. 17: Boyz II Man
- Friday, Jan. 24: David Gray
- Friday, Feb. 21: Finneas
- Saturday, Feb. 22: Father John Misty
- Friday-Sunday, March 14-16: Dropkick Murphys
- Friday-Saturday, March 28-29: Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
- Sunday, March 30: Hwasa
- Friday, April 4: Chase Rice
- Saturday, April 5: Snow Patrol
- Sunday, April 27: Melissa Etheridge & Joss Stone
- Tuesday-Wednesday, June 10-11: Queens of the Stone Age
- Monday, June 16: James Blunt
- Friday-Saturday, July 18-19: Pixies
- Sunday, July 20: Trombone Shorty
- Friday, July 25: Riley Green
See a full list of scheduled shows at MGM Music Hall here.
Leader Bank Pavilion (selected shows)
- Saturday, July 26: Toto + Christopher Cross + Men At Work
- Tuesday, July 29: Goo Goo Dolls with Dashboard Confessional
- Saturday, Aug. 16: Cody Jinks
- Wednesday, Sept. 17: Alison Krauss & Union Station feat. Jerry Douglas
See a full list of scheduled shows at Leader Bank Pavilion here.
House of Blues Boston (selected shows)
- Friday, Jan. 31: Frank Black
- Monday, Feb. 10: Phantogram
- Saturday, Feb. 22: Foster The People
- Sunday, March 1: Thievery Corporation
- Friday, March 14: Chris Janson
- Monday, March 17: Dropkick Murphys
- Wednesday, April 9, and Friday-Saturday, April 11-12: The Used
- Friday, April 18: Bright Eyes
- Tuesday-Wednesday, April 22-23: Myles Smith
See a full list of scheduled shows at House of Blues Boston here.