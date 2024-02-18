Adam Sandler gives hilarious ‘People's sexiest man alive' speech after winning People's Choice Award

Adam Sandler may have won the The People's Icon award Sunday night, but in his head, he finally won his well-deserved sexiest man alive title.

Sandler, who said his agent told him he won the People's Choice Award while he was driving and "eating Frosted Flakes," thought he heard that he had PEOPLE Magazine's Sexiest Man Alive.

So he wrote his acceptance speech for that instead, and decided to share the comedic gold when he accepted his real award: The People's Icon of the Year.

After being introduced by long-time friend and costar Jennifer Aniston, the "Sandman," as she called him, finally took the stage.

"Good evening, ladies and gentlemen, my name is Adam Sandler and I am the sexiest man alive. Can I get a hell yeah?" Sandler said to a roaring crowd.

"To the People Magazine's academy members of hotness and sexual attractiveness," Sandler continued. "I would like to say thank you for recognizing me as the man who made our entire country the holiest this year, and was by far the most talked about person in the bedroom by couples and throuples during role playing swappy time. Can I get another hell yeah?"

Sandler then want on to tell People Magazine that three words keep popping into his head during his acceptance speech: "About freaking time."

"For decades, Adam Sandler has been waiting patiently on the sexy bench with his legs wide open," Sandler continued. "Radiating sensuality, finger-licking desirability and a slight hint of man bulge tastefully displayed for his', hers', or they's pleasure."

"But now that this award has been bestowed on me, it will sit proudly on my nightstand, where it will witness many feats of romantic gymnastics performed gently on my fine as hell wife Jacquelina," the actor added, with his wife Jackie Titone seen laughing in the crowd.

Sandler's hilarious speech for sexiest man alive continued to go on for a few more minutes before the "Happy Gilmore" star gave some more serious thanks for his People's Icon award.

"I want to say thanks to all the people who worked hard on the movies, Aniston you're one of them," He said with the "Friends" star standing next to him. "My friends for being such a huge part of all we do, my family for always making me feel love."

The "Murder Mystery" star then went on to thank the fans as well.

"Thank you for all the good times we've had together, lets keep it going! Love you," Sandler said.