"America's Got Talent" has paused production on its spin-off "America's Got Talent: Extreme" after contestant Jonathan Goodwin sustained injuries from an accident while filming a stunt.

“Our thoughts and prayers remain with Jonathan Goodwin and his family as he continues to recover from his accident on Thursday," a spokesperson for the NBC series told TODAY on Sunday. "In order to focus on the wellbeing of our crew, we will be temporarily pausing production on 'America’s Got Talent: Extreme' and will resume the last few days of filming at a later date. The health and safety of our cast and crew continue to be our priority.”

On Thursday, the 41-year-old daredevil stuntman was injured while filming.

"During a rehearsal last evening for 'America’s Got Talent: Extreme,' an accident occurred in which escape artist Jonathan Goodwin was injured while performing his act," a spokesperson for the show told TODAY on Friday. "He was responsive and was immediately taken to the hospital where he is continuing to receive medical care. Our thoughts and prayers go out to him and his family as we await further updates on his condition."

In 2019, Goodwin appeared on season 13 of "Britain's Got Talent," making it to the finals where he finished eighth. The next year, Goodwin made it to the semi-finals on season 15 of "America's Got Talent."

TODAY has attempted to reach out to representatives for Goodwin. We will update this post if we hear back. NBC is owned by NBCUniversal, the parent company of TODAY and this NBC station.

