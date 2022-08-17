Alexis Bledel and Vincent Kartheiser Are Divorcing After 8 Years of Marriage

Alexis Bledel and Vincent Kartheiser have called it quits.

After eight years of marriage, Vincent has filed for divorce from the "Gilmore Girls" star, her rep confirms to E! News. In court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Vincent filed on August 10 with the Putnam County Supreme Court in New York.

The couple first met on the set of "Mad Men" where Alexis guest-starred on a few 2012 episodes. The two--who wed in August 2014--did not date until the show's fifth season wrapped.

Later that year, Alexis and Vincent made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Macallan Masters of Photography collection opening at The Bowery Hotel in NYC.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Most Expensive Celeb Divorces

Vincent later talked to Vulture about how he valued their privacy.

"It's something I realized about the most important things in my life," he said. "If I share them with the world and I open that door to their fuming anger that they need to get out or their adoration that they want to flaunt, it lessens it. It cheapens it; it weakens it. And it's magical, love, and all of that is...profoundly spiritual, and it just doesn't feel right."

In the fall of 2015, the two welcomed their first child, a baby boy. The news was confirmed when her "Gilmore Girls" co-star Scott Patterson made the reveal in an interview with Glamour.

"She's really blossomed as a woman and now she's a proud new mother and married and happy," he told the outlet in May 2016. "We're comparing notes because my son [Nick, born July 2014] is about a year and a half older than her young son."

He added, "I'm showing her photos and videos and what to expect. We're just really enjoying each other's company."

E! News has reached out to Vincent's reps for comment and hasn't heard back.