All the Bombshells From Kanye West's Tucker Carlson Interview

Kanye West has spoken out.

The rapper sat down for an interview with Fox News' Tucker Carlson, which was aired on the Oct. 6 episode of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," to discuss a variety of topics, including West's ex-wife Kim Kardashian, with whom he shares kids North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

West, who at one point mentioned his "potential run" for political office in 2024, discussed the recent controversy involving his Yeezy Season 9 show held in Paris on Oct. 3.

At the Yeezy 9 event, Kanye and political commentator Candace Owens wore "White Lives Matter" T-shirts—which prompted feedback and criticism from those who were in attendance, such as Jaden Smith and Vogue contributing editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson.

Karefa-Johnson took to her Instagram to write that featuring "White Lives Matter" T-shirts in the runway show was "incredibly irresponsible and dangerous."

Her opinion sparked a response from West, who then posted several photos of her while making negative comments about her sense of style.

Since then, celebs have come to Karefa-Johnson's defense, including model Gigi Hadid, who commented under West's Oct. 4 Instagram post that he is "a bully and a joke."

"You wish u had a percentage of her intellect," Hadid wrote in part. "You have no idea haha…. If there's actually a point to any of your s--t. She might be the only person that could save u."

Vogue also issued a statement standing by Karefa-Johnson from West's "bullying."

In the new interview, West alleged that the situation with Karefa-Johnson and Hadid was a "setup," saying, "There's a group mob." Keep scrolling for all the bombshells from his wide-ranging interview.

Kanye West Discusses Body Positivity and Lizzo

"They had the idea that Ye was bullying… a 'body goals Black woman.' Now let's talk about [Gabriella Karefa-Johnson] and my good friend Lizzo. Lizzo works with my trainer, a friend of mine, Harley Pasternak. When Lizzo loses 10 pounds and announces it, the bots… on Instagram, they attack her for losing weight, because the media wants to put out a perception that being overweight is the new goal, when it's actually unhealthy. Let’s get aside from the fact whether it's fashion and Vogue, which it’s not, or if someone thinks it's attractive, to each his own. It's actually clinically unhealthy. For people to promote that, it's demonic… It’s a genocide of the Black race. They want to kill us in any way they can."

Kanye West Says He Was Accused of Stalking Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

"The media ridiculed me for getting the house next door to Kim to see my children, and they even said I was stalking her and her new boyfriend [Pete Davidson], because I bought the house next door to see my children."

Kanye West Says Corey Gamble and Vogue Editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson Were "Practically Made in a Laboratory"

"There’s so many things that are put in Kim's head. They bring influencers, like no one ever knew where Corey Gamble came from, no one in the fashion world knows where [Gabriella Karefa-Johnson] came from. These people were practically made in a laboratory in my opinion. And one of the things they're really good at doing is being nice and being likable. And what they do is for people who have some form of influence—whether it's an educated Black woman like my mother that became the head of the English department at Chicago State University, or whether it's the most influential white woman on the planet, being my ex-wife [Kim Kardashian]—they have people that are around them at all times telling them what to be afraid of. Not what to do or say, specifically, it’s what to be afraid of. And if you have a person that isn’t afraid of them like a Russell Brand or Candace Owens, it’s not that we have to agree with this, but they’re not afraid to state what their opinion is."

Kanye West Says Fashion Industry Wants Kim Kardashian to "Put Her Ass Out"

"Kim is a Christian, but she has people who want her to go to Interview magazine and put her ass out while she's a 40-something-year-old multi-billionaire with four black children and this is how fashion, how they want to present her."

Why Did Kanye West Wear a "White Lives Matter" Shirt at His Yeezy Fashion Show?

"I do certain things from a feeling. I just channel the energy. It just feels right. It’s using a gut instinct, connection with God and just brilliance. If you asked Tonya Harding how she did the triple flip or the triple spin, she was in so much practice that when it was time for her to skate in a competitive format, it just happened… That's what's happening. God is preparing us for the real battles. We are in a battle with the media. The majority of the media has a godless agenda… [But] what I was saying [with] the comparison of Tonya Harding about the White Lives Matter [shirt], my dad is an educated ex-Black Panther and he put a text to me today, he said 'White lives matter, hahahaha.' I said, 'I thought it was a funny shirt. I thought the idea of me wearing it was funny.' And I said 'Dad, why do you think it was funny?' And he said, 'Just a Black man stating the obvious.'"

Kanye West Calls Out SKIMS for Being "Overly Sexualized"

"I had a lot of issues with the imagery of SKIMS. I felt like there's a lot of imagery that was overly sexualized and things I wouldn’t want to see my wife and definitely not my daughters doing in the future in order to sell products. But it reaches another level when it's like, 'OK, well this is what my wife is doing. This is what she is doing for our children.'"

Does Kanye West Know Elon Musk?

"Very well… Everyone’s always like, 'Elon’s got these answers.' I think he’s a great team player."