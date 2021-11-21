American Music Awards 2021: See the Complete List of Winners

They don't call it Music's Hottest Night for nothing.

The 2021 American Music Awards aired live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 21. Cardi B made her hosting debut and served as emcee throughout the evening.

In terms of the nominees, Olivia Rodrigo led the list of contenders with seven nods and The Weeknd trailed closely behind with six. They were both nominated for the top prize of Artist of the Year along with Ariana Grande, BTS, Drake and Taylor Swift, and BTS won the award. Bad Bunny, Doja Cat and GIVĒON then followed with three nominations each.

And don't forget about the red-carpet fashion and the star-studded lineup of performers.

Rodrigo, BTS, Bad Bunny, Jennifer Lopez, Chlöe, Machine Gun Kelly, Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, New Edition, New Kids on the Block, Coldplay and Mickey Guyton are just a few of the artists who rocked out on the stage.

To see the full list of nominees and winners, scroll on.

Artist of the Year

Ariana Grande

WINNER: BTS

Drake

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

New Artist of the Year

24kGoldn

GIVĒON

Masked Wolf

WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo

The Kid LAROI

Collaboration of the Year

24kGoldn ft. iann dior, "Mood"

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, "DÁKITI"

Chris Brown & Young Thug, "Go Crazy"

WINNER: Doja Cat ft. SZA, "Kiss Me More"

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & GIVĒON, "Peaches"

Favorite Trending Song

Erica Banks, "Buss It"

Måneskin, "Beggin'"

WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion, "Body"

Olivia Rodrigo, "drivers license"

Popp Hunna, "Adderall (Corvette Corvette)"

Favorite Music Video

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), "Leave The Door Open"

Cardi B, "Up"

WINNER: Lil Nas X, "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)"

Olivia Rodrigo, "drivers license"

The Weeknd, "Save Your Tears"

Favorite Male Pop Artist

Drake

WINNER: Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd

Favorite Female Pop Artist

Ariana Grande

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Olivia Rodrigo

WINNER: Taylor Swift

Favorite Pop Duo or Group

AJR

WINNER: BTS

Glass Animals

Maroon 5

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)

Favorite Pop Album

Ariana Grande, "Positions"

Dua Lipa, "Future Nostalgia"

Olivia Rodrigo, "SOUR"

WINNER: Taylor Swift, "evermore"

The Kid LAROI, "F*CK LOVE"

Favorite Pop Song

WINNER: BTS, "Butter"

Doja Cat ft. SZA, "Kiss Me More"

Dua Lipa, "Levitating"

Olivia Rodrigo, "drivers license"

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, "Save Your Tears (Remix)"

Favorite Male Country Artist

Chris Stapleton

Jason Aldean

WINNER: Luke Bryan

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Favorite Female Country Artist

WINNER: Carrie Underwood

Gabby Barrett

Kacey Musgraves

Maren Morris

Miranda Lambert

Favorite Country Duo or Group

WINNER: Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Lady A

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

Favorite Country Album

Chris Stapleton, "Starting Over"

WINNER: Gabby Barrett, "Goldmine"

Lee Brice, "Hey World"

Luke Bryan, "Born Here Live Here Die Here"

Morgan Wallen, "Dangerous: The Double Album"

Favorite Country Song

Chris Stapleton, "Starting Over"

Chris Young & Kane Brown, "Famous Friends"

WINNER: Gabby Barrett, "The Good Ones"

Luke Combs, "Forever After All"

Walker Hayes, "Fancy Like"

Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist

WINNER: Drake

Lil Baby

Moneybagg Yo

Polo G

Pop Smoke

Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist

Cardi B

Coi Leray

Erica Banks

WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion

Saweetie

Favorite Hip-Hop Album

Drake, "Certified Lover Boy"

Juice WRLD, "Legends Never Die"

WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion, "Good News"

Pop Smoke, "Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon"

Rod Wave, "SoulFly"

Favorite Hip-Hop Song

WINNER: Cardi B, "Up"

Internet Money ft. Gunna, Don Toliver & NAV, "Lemonade"

Lil Tjay ft. 6LACK, "Calling My Phone"

Polo G, "RAPSTAR"

Pop Smoke, "What You Know Bout Love"

Favorite Male R&B Artist

Chris Brown

GIVĒON

Tank

WINNER: The Weeknd

Usher

Favorite Female R&B Artist

WINNER: Doja Cat

H.E.R.

Jazmine Sullivan

Jhené Aiko

SZA

Favorite R&B Album

WINNER: Doja Cat, "Planet Her"

GIVĒON, "When It's All Said And Done… Take Time"

H.E.R., "Back of My Mind"

Jazmine Sullivan, "Heaux Tales"

Queen Naija, "missunderstood"

Favorite R&B Song

WINNER: Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), "Leave The Door Open"

Chris Brown & Young Thug, "Go Crazy"

GIVĒON, "Heartbreak Anniversary"

H.E.R., "Damage"

Jazmine Sullivan, "Pick Up Your Feelings"

Favorite Male Latin Artist

WINNER: Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Maluma

Ozuna

Rauw Alejandro

Favorite Female Latin Artist

WINNER: Becky G

Kali Uchis

KAROL G

Natti Natasha

ROSALÍA

Favorite Latin Duo or Group

WINNER: Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Calibre 50

Eslabon Armado

La Arrolladora Banda El Limón De Rene Camacho

Los Dos Carnales

Favorite Latin Album

WINNER: Bad Bunny, "EL ÚLTIMO TOUR DEL MUNDO"

Kali Uchis, "Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)"

KAROL G, "KG0516"

Maluma, "PAPI JUANCHO"

Rauw Alejandro, "Afrodisíaco"

Favorite Latin Song

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, "DÁKITI"

Bad Bunny x ROSALÍA, "LA NOCHE DE ANOCHE"

Farruko, "Pepas"

WINNER: Kali Uchis, "telepatía"

Maluma & The Weeknd, "Hawái (Remix)"

Favorite Rock Artist

AJR

All Time Low

Foo Fighters

Glass Animals

WINNER: Machine Gun Kelly

Favorite Inspirational Artist

CAIN

WINNER: Carrie Underwood

Elevation Worship

Lauren Daigle

Zach Williams

Favorite Gospel Artist

WINNER: Kanye West

Kirk Franklin

Koryn Hawthorne

Maverick City Music

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist

David Guetta

ILLENIUM

WINNER: Marshmello

Regard

Tiësto