Having issues with Ticketmaster's website? It appears you're not alone.

With fans anxiously awaiting presale for Taylor Swift's upcoming tour, many started noting just before the presale began that the ticket sale site appeared to be down.

"We are currently experiencing technical difficulties and our team is working to resolve this as soon as possible," a message on the website read. "We apologize for this inconvenience and appreciate your patience."

The website DownDetector saw a surge in reports of issues just after 8 a.m.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

"I think ticketmaster is down i’m on the page with the countdown but i tried to open it in another tab to make sure my payment info is right and it keeps giving me an error message," one user wrote on Twitter.

But all is not lost for Swift fans.

Ticketmaster released a statement Tuesday morning to help those looking to get presale tickets.

"Fans who have received a code to the TaylorSwiftTix Presale, should login and access the queue through the link they received via text rather than entering through the Ticketmaster homepage. This will ensure an optimal shopping experience," the company told NBC Chicago in a statement.