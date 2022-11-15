Taylor Swift

Ticketmaster Reports ‘Technical Difficulties' During Highly Anticipated Presale for Taylor Swift Tickets

With fans anxiously awaiting presale for Taylor Swift's upcoming tour, many started noting just before the presale began that the ticket sale site appeared to be down

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Having issues with Ticketmaster's website? It appears you're not alone.

With fans anxiously awaiting presale for Taylor Swift's upcoming tour, many started noting just before the presale began that the ticket sale site appeared to be down.

"We are currently experiencing technical difficulties and our team is working to resolve this as soon as possible," a message on the website read. "We apologize for this inconvenience and appreciate your patience."

The website DownDetector saw a surge in reports of issues just after 8 a.m.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

"I think ticketmaster is down i’m on the page with the countdown but i tried to open it in another tab to make sure my payment info is right and it keeps giving me an error message," one user wrote on Twitter.

But all is not lost for Swift fans.

Ticketmaster released a statement Tuesday morning to help those looking to get presale tickets.

Entertainment News

Grammy Awards 2 hours ago

Five New Categories On the Grammy Nominations List This Year

Music & Musicians 8 hours ago

How to Watch the 2023 Grammy Nominations

"Fans who have received a code to the TaylorSwiftTix Presale, should login and access the queue through the link they received via text rather than entering through the Ticketmaster homepage. This will ensure an optimal shopping experience," the company told NBC Chicago in a statement.

This article tagged under:

Taylor Swiftticketmaster
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us