Andre Braugher, ‘Homicide: Life on the Street' and ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine' star, dies at 61

Andre Braugher, a versatile actor whose long, successful career saw him star on the stage and in television and the movies, has died. He was 61.

Braugher died Monday after a brief illness, a representative told NBC News.

Braugher's breakthrough came with his Emmy-winning lead role as police detective Frank Pembleton on the 1990s series “Homicide: Life on the Street.”

His career also included roles in “Glory” in 1989 and “Men of a Certain Age” in 2009-11, as well as “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.”

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” gave him the opportunity to learn from Andy Samberg and the show’s other comedic actors as he shaped his performance as Capt. Ray Holt, who’s contented in his home life with husband Kevin (Marc Evan Jackson) but seeking to advance in the police ranks.

“I just felt as though it was an opportunity to do something strikingly different from the rest of my career,” Braugher told the Associated Press in 2019. “I like it because it just simply opens up my mind and forces me to think in a different way. So I think I’ve become much more sort of supple as an actor, and more open to the incredible number of possibilities of how to play a scene.”

