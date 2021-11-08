Angelina Jolie Speaks Out After Some Countries Ban ‘Eternals' Film for Same-Sex Kiss

Actor Angelina Jolie says she's "sad" for the audiences who won't get to see her new Marvel film, "Eternals," after it was banned in several countries, including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Qatar, over a same-sex relationship.

"How anybody is angry about it, threatened by it, doesn't approve or appreciate it is ignorant," Jolie, who plays Thena in the film about a race of immortal superheroes, told the Australian news site news.com.au in a roundtable interview.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"And I'm proud of Marvel for refusing to cut those scenes out," she said. "I still don't understand how we live in a world today where there's still [people who] would not see the family Phastos has and the beauty of that relationship and that love."

"Eternals" will still be available in the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Lebanon and Egypt, according to Deadline. However, the version screened in those countries will remove scenes featuring any intimacy between characters — both heterosexual and homosexual — Deadline reported.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

Director Chloé Zhao is proud of the powerful women starring in "Eternals" and spoke to Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles about finding the ladies who star in the upcoming Marvel film. "Eternals" is out in theaters on Nov. 5.