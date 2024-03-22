Blake Lively apologizes for Kate Middleton joke amid cancer diagnosis

Originally appeared on E! Online

Blake Lively has nothing but kisses and hugs for Kate Middleton.

In fact, the "Gossip Girl" alum publicly apologized for trolling the Princess of Wales' Photoshop controversy before learning that she had recently been diagnosed with cancer.

"I'm sure no one cares today but I feel like I have to acknowledge this," Lively began on Instagram Stories March 22, shortly after Middleton went public with her diagnosis. "I made a silly post around the 'photoshop fails' frenzy, and oh man, that post has me mortified today. I'm sorry."

She added, "Sending love and well wishes to all, always."

The apology comes a week after Lively, 36, posted an image of her head blatantly Photoshopped on another woman's body, seemingly poking fun at the U.K. Mother's Day portrait previously shared by Middleton that multiple agencies pulled for being "manipulated."

At the time, the "It Ends With Us" star wrote on Instagram, "I'm so excited to share this new photo I just took today. Now you know why I've been MIA."

The caption appeared to spoof on the conspiracy theories surrounding Middleton's recovery from abdominal surgery, which were fueled when the princess confessed to digitally altering the family portrait with her and Prince William's kids Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

Lively's Betty Buzz beverage company even weighed in, with its brand's official account writing in the post's comments section: "Haters will say it's photoshop."

Now, it's clear that the princess was absent from the public spotlight to focus on her health and family. As the 42-year-old explained in a March 22 video on her social media accounts, "It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be OK."

The princess did not disclose the specific type of cancer her doctors found — also noted that the past few months have been "incredibly tough."

"In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous," she shared. "The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the stages of that treatment."

She added that she's keeping her head up amid her treatment, saying she's "well and getting stronger every day."

"My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy, and I look forward to being back when I am able," the royal added, "but for now, I must focus on making a full recovery."

