Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming shares health update amid his dementia battle

Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming Willis is opening up about the hardships of her husband's health battle.

Earlier this year, Willis' family announced his diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia, a form of dementia that can cause difficulties in communication. And as Heming — who shares kids Mabel, 11, and Evelyn, 9, with the "Die Hard star" — recently shared, his health journey has been a tough one.

"What I'm learning is that dementia is hard," she said during the Sept. 25 episode of TODAY. "It's hard on the person diagnosed, it's also hard on the family. And that is no different for Bruce, or myself, or our girls. When they say this is a family disease, it really is."

As Heming explained, learning the details of the actor's health condition "was the blessing and the curse."

"To finally understand what was happening, so that I could be into the acceptance of what is, it doesn't make it any less painful," she shared. "But just being in the know of what is happening to Bruce makes it a little easier."

When asked if Willis, 68, was aware of his health battle, Heming added, "It's hard to know."

In February, the "Sixth Sense" star's family — which also includes ex Demi Moore, as well as his eldest kids Rumer, 35, Scout, 32, and Tallulah, 29 — opened up about his "more specific" diagnosis, which came nearly one year after he was diagnosed with aphasia.

"Since we announced Bruce's diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce's condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD)," their joint statement shared to Instagram at the time read. "Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis."

The "Pulp Fiction" star's family went on to note that he "always believed in using his voice in the world to help others."

"Bruce has always found joy in life — and has helped everyone he knows to do the same," their statement, continued on the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration website, concluded. "It has meant the world to see that sense of care echoed back to him and to all of us. We have been so moved by the love you have all shared for our dear husband, father, and friend during this difficult time. Your continued compassion, understanding, and respect will enable us to help Bruce live as full a life as possible."

