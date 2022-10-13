Bruno Mars Is Withdrawing Silk Sonic From 2023 Grammys Consideration

Silk Sonic is closing the door on the 2023 Grammys.

Bruno Mars announced that he and bandmate Anderson .Paak are withdrawing their debut album, "An Evening With Silk Sonic," from consideration for music's biggest night.

"We truly put our all on this record, but Silk Sonic would like to gracefully, humbly and most importantly, sexually, bow out of submitting our album this year," the singer, 37, said in a statement to E! News Oct. 12. "We hope we can celebrate with everyone on a great year of music and partake in the party. Thank you for letting Silk Sonic thrive."

Silk Sonic is already a Grammy-winning duo four times over, with the project's lead single, "Leave the Door Open," racking up awards in every category it was nominated for during the 2022 Grammys in April—including Record and Song of the year. As Bruno noted in his statement, it would "be crazy to ask for anything more."

"Andy and I, and everyone that worked on this project, won the moment the world responded to ‘Leave the Door Open,'" the "24K Magic" singer noted. "Everything else was just icing on the cake. We thank the Grammys for allowing us to perform on their platform — not once but twice — and awarding us at last year's ceremony."

He added, "Thank you to everyone that supported this project and championed it."

Aside from winning four Grammys during the April 3 ceremony, Silk Sonic also took the stage to give an electrifying performance of "777."

Grammy nominations will be announced Nov. 15 and the 65th annual Grammy Awards will take place in Los Angeles on Feb. 5, 2023.