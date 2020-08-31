BTS ‘Dynamite': Band Members Talk First All-English Song

With their new single “Dynamite,” K-pop sensation BTS is breaking with tradition and breaking records, too.

The seven-member group spoke about all of that — and about another sort of record, a new album that’s on the way — on TODAY.

For those who spent the past week in a bunker, BTS released their first all-English song, “Dynamite,” on Aug. 20, and since then, it’s shot to the top of the iTunes charts in more than 100 regions, and the video for the hit has already raked in over 261 million views on YouTube.

So why did RM, V, Jungkook, Jimin, Suga, Jin and J-Hope, known for their Japanese and Korean language releases, turn to English for their latest bop? Because that’s how they first heard the disco-inspired track from songwriters David Stewart and Jessica Agombar.

"When we first listened to the demo, we just loved it as it is,” RM explained to NBC News correspondent Joe Fryer. “So, we thought, 'Why not just keep it this way?' So we just kept the demo, recorded it and this became a whole new challenge for us, too."

V added, “I hope fans will draw a lot of energy from this new song."

Given its record-breaking debut, that seems safe to assume. But these guys have always been able to rely on their fans, better known as the BTS Army, to get excited about everything they do — whether it’s related to their tunes or not.

For instance, when BTS announced that they’d made a $1 million donation to Black Lives Matter in the wake of George Floyd’s death, their fans kicked in on the cause, too.

“We just want the world to be a better place,” Suga explained of their involvement. “We don't regard ourselves to be doing great deeds, but we do feel thankful that many people relate to our actions and in turn, take action from their end.”

The BTS Army eventually matched the band’s $1 million donation.

And it’s that reliable relationship with their fans that makes them so excited to work on new music, like “Dynamite,” for them. That’s why just months after the release of their “Map of the Soul: 7” (and “Map of the Soul: 7 — The Journey”) they already have another album in the works.

"It’s going to be new and fresh, and it's going to be a little different from the single 'Dynamite' as well," RM teased. "That’s all I can say!"

While that’s sure to please fans, the band hasn’t been able to see their supporters in some time.

The BTS Army crowded onto the TODAY plaza to watch the guys when the band paid a visit to the show in February, but shortly after that, the group was forced to postpone their “Map of the Soul Tour” due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are, like, crazy we miss them so much!” RM said.

But they won’t have to miss them much longer.

The septet performed via video at the MTV Video Music Awards this past Sunday. And in October, they’re planning a live concert, with social distancing, in South Korea.

