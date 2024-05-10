A cool, cloudy and breezy Friday ahead

Friday is here and it is starting with morning showers that will diminish as the morning continues.

This afternoon will be cloudy, cool and breezy with a few isolated showers. High temperatures will be in the high 50s to low 60s.

We will have partial clearing tonight.

Temperatures will be cool, in the 40s or upper 30s.

Saturday morning will begin with sunshine, and it will mix with and give way to cloudiness in the afternoon.

Temperatures will be in the 60s.

We’ll have more in the way of clouds on Sunday with a few scattered showers on Mother's Day.

Then Monday will be fair.