Caitlyn Jenner addresses what she knows on Kim Kardashian's sex tape

Originally appeared on E! Online

Caitlyn Jenner was not keeping up with Kim Kardashian's sex tape saga back in the aughts.

In fact, the Olympian—who was married to Kris Jenner when the SKIMS mogul's infamous sex tape was leaked in 2007—opted find refuge at the country club during that period. As she recalled of her initial reaction to the drama, "Whatever's going on, I don't know what it is and I'm gonna go to the golf course."

"To be honest with you, I just stayed out of it," the 73-year-old confessed on Sky's three-part docuseries "House of Kardashian." "Kris never talked to me about it. I never talked to Kimberly about it. I don't know what happened, why it happened."

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Caitlyn Jenner also said she has no knowledge behind how the sex tape was made public when asked if Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian did "work together to release" the NSFW footage.

"I have no idea," the "I Am Cait" alum shared. "I never, ever once had that conversation—or did I want to have that conversation."

Kim Kardashian's Sex Confessions

Kim Kardashian's sex tape, which she made when she was dating Ray J, was leaked months before "Keeping Up With the Kardashians'" premiere. The controversy was addressed on the inaugural episode of the E! series, with Kris Jenner joking in a confessional, "When I first heard about Kim's sex tape, as her mother, I wanted to kill her. But as her manager, I knew that I had a job to do and I really just wanted her to move past it."

When the show ended in 2021 after 20 seasons, Kim Kadashian said she felt the sex tape had always been something the public "held over my head" despite her successful career as a reality star and entrepreneur.

Caitlyn Jenner is proud to be living her truth.

"That is something that I have to live with for the rest of my life," the 42-year-old shared during the show's reunion special. "I try not to have any regrets, but it's probably the one thing I wish didn't exist and if I could erase any of the stupid things that I've done in life that's probably it."

As for where Kim Kardashian currently stands with Caitlyn Jenner, who divorced Kris in 2015 after nearly 24 years of marriage, it seems their dynamic has also shifted since KUWTK.

"When you have as many kids as I have, you're closer to some than you are to others," Caitlyn Jenner recently shared on ITV's "This Morning." "And it's kind of that way through there, through that side of the family."

She added, "I'm much closer to the Jenner side, you know, with Brandon and Brody and my son Burt, my daughter Casey."