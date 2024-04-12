Caitlyn Jenner reacts to OJ Simpson's death with two-word message

Originally appeared on E! Online

Caitlyn Jenner is breaking her silence.

After O.J. Simpson's family announced he died at 76 after privately battling cancer, the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" alum responded with her perspective on the news.

As Jenner wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, April 11. "Good Riddance."

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The Kardashians' ties to the Simpson family run deep, going all the way back to the late '60s when Robert Kardashian Sr. and O.J. Simpson became friends while in college and the football player was even best man during the attorney's 1978 wedding to Kris Jenner.

When Simpson was arrested for the murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman in 1994, Kardashian served as one of the 10 attorneys on his defense team.

At the time, Kris Jenner — who had been close friends with Brown Simpson before her death — was married to Caitlyn Jenner. (They divorced in 2015.) And while Kardashian — who shared kids Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Rob Kardashian with ex Kris Jenner — had a close bond with Simpson, Caitlyn Jenner made it clear she didn't share the love.

Photos: Celebrity Deaths: 2024's Fallen Stars

In fact, the 74-year-old — who shares daughters Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner with Kris Jenner — admitted she believed the "Towering Inferno" actor was guilty and even banned his name in their home during the 1995 trial.

"That night the verdict came in, Kourtney and Kimberly were in school and obviously they loved their father, and they should," Caitlyn Jenner recalled on "I'm a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here" in 2019. "They'd been following this for a year and a half and when they walked in the door, I think it was Kourtney who said, 'Well, I told you he didn't do it.'"

"And I just said to the girls, 'just because he got a not guilty didn't mean he didn't do it,'" she continued, "'and I don't want his name ever mentioned in this house again.'"

She also reflected on that moment in her 2017 memoir "The Secrets of My Life" and alleged that Robert Kardashian knew Simpson was guilty but had joined his defense team to rekindle his relationship with Kris Jenner.

Kim Kardashian recounted the allegations in a 2017 episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," telling sisters "Robert told Caitlyn in secret after the O.J. murder trial that he believed his friend was guilty."

The 43-year-old rebuked Caitlyn Jenner's claims, adding that when it came to Simpson, "Dad so believed in him."