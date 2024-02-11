Super Bowl

Which celebrities are at the Super Bowl? Taylor Swift, Jay-Z, LeBron James and more

Taylor Swift isn't the only A-lister in Las Vegas for the big game

By Mike Gavin

NBC Universal, Inc.

The private jets have arrived, the luxury suites are full and the celebrities are out for the Super Bowl.

And it's not just that celebrity.

Yes, Taylor Swift is at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for the big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. Even those who don't know the difference between a "Swiftie" and a "Safety" already knew that the 14-time Grammy winner would be there.

But for this game, she is only one of the many high-profile stars who will steal some screen time from those wearing helmets and pads.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Here are some of the celebrities in attendance at the Super Bowl:

Taylor Swift, Blake Lively and Ice Spice

Entertainment News

usher

‘Yeah!' Usher had us caught up with his star-studded Super Bowl halftime show

Super Bowl

See photos from Usher's Super Bowl LVIII halftime show

Usher

Beyonce

Jay-Z

Paul McCartney

Paul McCartney and Taylor Swift attend Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium. (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Leonardo DiCaprio

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber

Justin and Hailey Bieber look on in the first half during Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Lady Gaga

Elon Musk

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton

Lana Del Rey

 Lana Del Rey attends Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium. (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Shaquille O'Neal

LeBron James

Alicia Keys

Alicia Keys performs during Apple Music halftime show of Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Ludacris and Lil Jon

Kanye West

Paul Rudd

Jared Leto

Jared Leto attends Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Reba McEntire

Luke Combs

Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian attends Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Jon Hamm

Jon Hamm at the Super Bowl LVIII Pregame held at Allegiant Stadium. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)

Jason Kelce

Draymond Green

Post Malone

Russell Wilson and Ciara

Denver Bronco's quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara attend Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium. (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Lindsey Vonn

Eric Stonestreet

Roger Goodell

Adele spoke about Super Bowl 58 in Las Vegas, sharing why she was pulling for the Chiefs to win.

This article tagged under:

Super Bowl
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us