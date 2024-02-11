Which celebrities are at the Super Bowl? Taylor Swift, Jay-Z, LeBron James and more

The private jets have arrived, the luxury suites are full and the celebrities are out for the Super Bowl.

And it's not just that celebrity.

Yes, Taylor Swift is at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for the big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. Even those who don't know the difference between a "Swiftie" and a "Safety" already knew that the 14-time Grammy winner would be there.

But for this game, she is only one of the many high-profile stars who will steal some screen time from those wearing helmets and pads.

Here are some of the celebrities in attendance at the Super Bowl:

Taylor Swift, Blake Lively and Ice Spice

She's here.



Taylor Swift has arrived at Allegiant Stadium for Super Bowl LVIII. pic.twitter.com/dYGYpt2dQ0 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) February 11, 2024

Usher

Usher is ready to put on a SHOW at halftime. pic.twitter.com/rItLyRCcnU — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) February 11, 2024

Beyonce

Jay-Z

Jay Z with Blue and Rumi at the #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/XOlDdBJe1a — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) February 11, 2024

Paul McCartney

Paul McCartney and Taylor Swift attend Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium. (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Leonardo DiCaprio

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber

Justin and Hailey Bieber look on in the first half during Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga repping the Niners 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Alli4IYrJm — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) February 11, 2024

Elon Musk

Elon Musk & Lil X at the Super Bowl today. pic.twitter.com/Vz2qCMxFDj — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) February 11, 2024

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton attend the Super Bowl LVIII Pregame at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. #SBLVIII pic.twitter.com/gwhySOPd7k — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) February 12, 2024

Lana Del Rey

Lana Del Rey attends Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium. (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Shaquille O'Neal

LeBron James

LeBron James is in attendance for the Super Bowl 👑 pic.twitter.com/GXvijChL23 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 11, 2024

Alicia Keys

Alicia Keys performs during Apple Music halftime show of Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Ludacris and Lil Jon

Usher, Lil Jon and Ludacris reunite at the Super Bowl halftime show for “Yeah!”pic.twitter.com/qnxuLQ25G7 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 12, 2024

Kanye West

Usher brings Kanye West on stage during Super Bowl performance 😱 pic.twitter.com/pdh3tOnf3j — New York Porch Sports (@nyporchsport) February 12, 2024

Paul Rudd

Paul Rudd 🤝 Matt Ryan pic.twitter.com/Fs8ChTpA2S — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) February 11, 2024

Jared Leto

Jared Leto attends Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire is the building. She’s set to sing the National Anthem pregame. #vegas #superbowl pic.twitter.com/OdkDvsqylm — Mick Akers (@mickakers) February 11, 2024

Luke Combs

Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian attends Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Jon Hamm

Jon Hamm at the Super Bowl LVIII Pregame held at Allegiant Stadium. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)

Jason Kelce

Taylor Swift, Jason Kelce, and Ice Spice meet up at the Super Bowl 🤩



(via @NFLonCBS) pic.twitter.com/PEoDlqcSrJ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 11, 2024

Draymond Green

Draymond pulled up to Super Bowl LVIII 👀 pic.twitter.com/Ly1XEarEeP — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) February 11, 2024

Post Malone

Russell Wilson and Ciara

Denver Bronco's quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara attend Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium. (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Lindsey Vonn

Lindsey Vonn is THE BEST! She joined the show and we talked:



✅ G.O.A.T.

✅ NFL player she’s taking skiing

✅ Super Bowl MVP & Winner @NFLGameDay @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/6LnfwylknZ — StaceyDales (@StaceyDales) February 11, 2024

Eric Stonestreet

"This is his moment" ❤️@ericstonestreet shares some love for his coach and gives his MVP prediction 👀👇 pic.twitter.com/U7nnsBGs62 — NFL GameDay (@NFLGameDay) February 11, 2024

Roger Goodell

Taylor Swift and Roger Goodell have a chat before kickoff. pic.twitter.com/6Z3lfxIGFn — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) February 11, 2024

Adele spoke about Super Bowl 58 in Las Vegas, sharing why she was pulling for the Chiefs to win.