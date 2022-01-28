Cher Covers ‘Golden Girls' Theme Song for Upcoming NBC Special

I got you, Blanche

By Samantha Kubota | TODAY

"Celebrating Betty White: America's Golden Girl"
If I could turn back time, we’d have Cher perform the theme song for the “Golden Girls” years ago.

But I can't, so we'll have to settle for enjoying the iconic pop star's rendition of the equally illustrious television show's opening number in honor of an upcoming NBC special, "Celebrating Betty White: America's Golden Girl."

Cher shared the video of her performance on Friday afternoon to Twitter, writing "Every Friend is Golden."

According to NBC, other celebrities and notable names joining the special include President Joe Biden, Drew Barrymore, Valerie Bertinelli, Cher, Bryan Cranston, Ted Danson, Ellen DeGeneres, Jimmy Fallon, Tina Fey, Ana Gasteyer, Goldie Hawn, Vicki Lawrence, Jane Leeves, Jay Leno, Anthony Mackie, Wendie Malick, Joel McHale, Tracy Morgan, Jean Smart and Mary Steenburgen.

The special is slated to air on Jan. 31, exactly one month after White died at the age of 99.

"Co-stars, friends, admirers and those who shared special moments with White recount their favorite memories and reveal untold stories to commemorate the life and legacy of the trailblazing television star," the network said in a press release. "The telecast will include clips and never-before-seen footage that best capture White’s irreverent tone, spirit and impeccable comedic timing that are a hallmark of her decades-long career."

Cher's "Golden Girls" performance is especially appropriate, as the fictional ladies of Miami were fans.

In one episode, Dorothy (played by Bea Arthur) and Sophia (played by Estelle Getty) memorably dressed up as Sonny and Cher to sing "I Got You Babe" for a talent show. The special in White's honor will air at 10 p.m. on Jan. 31 and be available the next day on Peacock to stream.

