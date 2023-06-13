Eminem's daughter Alaina marries Matt Moeller with sister Hailie Jade by her side

Don't lose yourself over this news.

Eminem's daughter Alaina Marie Scott tied the knot with Matt Moeller on June 9 in Detroit, Michigan, sharing highlights from her special day on social media. Among the snaps posted on Instagram are sweet shots of the newlyweds as well as a group photo featuring the wedding party—which included her sister Hailie Jade, who was a maid of honor.

"June 9, 2023 simply one of the best days of my life," Alaina captioned the June 12 post, "in this lifetime and in the next, my soul will always find yours."

For her wedding day, she donned an embellished mermaid gown with a bejeweled headband and long, trailing veil. Matt kept it classic in a white tuxedo jacket and black bow tie for the ceremony.

Eminem (born Marshall Mathers) adopted Alaina in the early 2000s. Her biological mom, Dawn Scott—the sister of the rapper's ex-wife Kim Mathers—died of a suspected drug overdose in 2016, according to People.

Over the years, Eminem—who also shares 21-year-old Stevie with Kim—has spoken about his kids in his music, including in his 2004 hit "Mockingbird." "Lainie, uncle's crazy, ain't he?" he raps, referring to Alaina. "Yeah, but he loves you, girl, and you better know it / We're all we got in this world, when it spins, when it swirls / When it whirls, when it twirls, two little beautiful girls."

And now those little girls are all grown up, with 2023 marking a big year for love in the Mathers family—as Alaina's little sister also recently put a ring on it.

Hailie, 27, got engaged in February of this year to longtime boyfriend Evan McClintock. And Evan was sure to ask Eminem for his blessing before getting down on one knee—though he had to wait for the perfect moment.

"I was just looking for an opportunity not to make it too obvious," Evan told Hailie on her podcast Just a Little Shady. "I saw your dad go downstairs and [thought], 'Alright. I got to do it right now or I'm not doing it today. I'm going to have to schedule some other time. So, I just followed him downstairs and thankfully, he was just down there, grabbing your [birthday] cake."

And the rest is history. Hailie celebrated her engagement on Instagram, writing at the time, "Casual weekend recap… 2.4.23. I love you @evanmcclintock11."