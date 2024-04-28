Travis Kelce calls Taylor Swift his ‘significant other' at Vegas gala

Originally appeared on E! Online

You may need to calm down after learning what Travis Kelce just called Taylor Swift in public for the first time.

On April 27, the Kansas City Chiefs star tight end helped host a charity auction for Patrick Mahomes' 15 and Mahomies Foundation in Las Vegas, which the "Blank Space" singer watched with the quarterback and wife Brittany Mahomes. While the list of items for bidding was set ahead of time, Kelce checked it once, then he checked it twice and oh! — that's where the "Look What You Made Me Do" singer stepped in to offer a last-minute edition.

"I just talked to my significant other," Kelce said onstage, emitting cheers, as seen in a fan video posted on social media. "We might have one other auction item that wasn't on the docket. Has anybody heard of the Eras tour? There might be a fun game where there are four tickets to the New Orleans, Miami or Minneapolis dates when the Eras tour comes back to the United States. Does that fire anybody up right now?"

Auctioneer Harry Santa-Olalla later joked that the winning bidder would "actually pay hundreds of thousands just to know Taylor Swift is actually cheering you on as you're winning four of her tickets," as the singer herself waved a red napkin and Kelce laughed.

Santa-Olalla later revealed on Instagram that the four “Eras Tour” tickets were sold for $80,000. "It was a truly special night supporting @15andmahomies," he added, "which improves the lives of children in need of health & wellness resources."

Swift, who has been dating Kelce since last summer, attended the event wearing a sleeveless, chiffon, metallic peridot green (reminiscent of her "Reputation: era) Maria Lucia Hohan "Regina" midi dress, paired with a chain necklace. Kelce wore a gray suit with no tie and appears to be growing out his hair, which he had in recent months kept buzzed short.

Swift and Kelce have been spending time together in recent weeks amid her tour hiatus. She will begin a European leg of her “Eras Tour” in France in May and will start performing in the United States again in October.

