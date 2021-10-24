WILL POULTER

Fans Can't Get Over Will Poulter's Transformation as He Prepares for Marvel Role

Poulter is preparing to play a Marvel superhero in the upcoming "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3"

Will Poulter is surprising fans with his buff new look.

The former child star is preparing for his role as Marvel superhero Adam Warlock in director James Gunn's upcoming "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" — and it's no exaggeration to say Poulter is looking muscled up in his latest Instagram video.

The "Dopesick" actor's fans are taking notice of his physical transformation, with one admirer posting a video on TikTok featuring before-and-after shots of Poulter. "I can't believe this glow-up," the fan wrote.

Poulter found fame at age 15 after playing Lee Carter in the 2008 movie "Son of Rambow." After appearing alongside Jason Sudeikis and Jennifer Aniston in the 2013 comedy "We're the Millers," the London-born actor went on to star in the sci-fi flick "The Maze Runner" (2014). He also turned in notable performances in "The Revenant" (2015), "Black Mirror: Bandersnatch" (2018), and the critically acclaimed horror movie "Midsommar" (2019).

Gunn confirmed on Twitter that Poulter had won the role of Adam Warlock in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," writing on Oct. 11, "As you guys know I often strike down false rumors, so ... um ... Welcome to the Guardians family, Will Poulter. He's an amazing actor and wonderful guy."

Poulter responded to say he was thrilled to appear in the movie, which is scheduled to hit theaters in May 2023. "Thank you, James. It's a genuine honour to play this role and to work with you. I'm very excited to get to work," the English actor wrote.

Just one week later, a reporter for the movie and entertainment blog Flip Your Wig asked Poulter if he was ready to "flex" some serious superhero muscle.

"I better get ready, I guess," he responded, adding, "Working on it, working on it."

