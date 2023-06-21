Hilaria Baldwin admits she's sometimes Alec Baldwin's ‘mommy'

Just call Hilaria Baldwin mother.

The yoga teacher recently reflected on her love of taking care of others—including her husband of 11 years Alec Baldwin.

"Am I his mommy?" she told Romper of Alec Baldwin, who is 26 years her senior, in an article published June 21. "Sometimes I'm his mommy. Sometimes. At the beginning of our relationship, everyone was like, ‘She must have daddy issues because she's married to somebody older.' But it's actually the opposite."

But in addition to occasionally taking on a maternal role with the "30 Rock" alum, she's also busy raising their kids Carmen, 9, Rafael, 7, Leonardo, 6, Romeo, 5, Eduardo, 2, Marilu, 2 and Ilaria, 7 months. And though she admitted she doesn't really love being pregnant, Hilaria is fan of "creating love" by welcoming babies into the world.

"I love giving birth," the 39-year-old explained. "This last time around, I pushed her out in a minute! Giving birth is like going down a water slide that's really scary. And then you get to the bottom, and you're like, ‘I want to do this again.'"

As for whether or not Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin—who also shares daughter Ireland, 27, with ex Kim Basinger—plan to expand their family further, the entrepreneur noted they're keeping their options open.

"Every single time I have a baby, my OB writes down the vasectomy doctor on a Post-it, and I bring it home to Alec," Hilaria said. "He hasn't done it yet."

But as the author added, she thinks she and Baldwin are done adding members.

"This is probably, most definitely, almost completely my last baby," she mused. "I'm always afraid to say it. I was putting away my maternity clothes recently and was like, ‘I'm afraid to give them away, because then I'll find out I'm pregnant.'"