Hollywood Bowl Unveils Its Summer Line-up and Dates

What to Know "More than 50 performances" are on the schedule, which runs from July 3-Sept. 28 (select dates)

Individual tickets go on sale June 1 (July 3 and 4 shows on sale on May 18); subscription holders can renew starting May 11; "Create Your Own" 3-concert packages may be purchased May 27

Five free concerts for frontline workers will take place in May and June

Classical concerts, splashy music shows, and sound-filled spectaculars often boast a number of parts, chapters, or movements.

There are overtures, there are opening songs, there are the big numbers right before an intermission, and there's the always rousing encore.

It's no surprise, then, that the Hollywood Bowl's 2021 summer schedule also has its own distinct parts, with a new chapter set to start on May 15 and another in July.

July 3 is when the concerts created for the general public begin, and the landmark cultural venue, which celebrates its 100th birthday in 2022, just revealed the 50-plus performances set to shine under the iconic bandshell.

But first and most importantly?

Frontline workers will receive a heartfelt "thank you," over five festive nights, when the Hollywood Bowl rolls out a quintet of complimentary concerts for our community heroes.

The first two frontline worker shows will be lead by Gustavo Dudamel and the LA Phil, starting on May 15. P!nk will appear at the Hollywood Bowl at the May 17 event, which will also feature an advance screening of Amazon Prime's "P!nk: All I Know So Far."

And La Santa Cecilia will give summer a sound-strong lift-off on June 26.

As for the concerts available to the general public?

First things first: Individual tickets go on sale on June 1, while subscribers can renew starting on May 11.

The July 4th Fireworks Spectacular will be back, with Kool & the Gang as the featured artists, while the Sing-A-Long "Sound of Music" will again do-re-mi on Aug. 21.

The Tchaikovsky Spectacular, another fireworks-fizzy favorite, will sparkle over two nights, Aug. 6 and 7.

Viola Davis, Christina Aguilera, Yo-Yo Ma, and James Blake are just four of the stars who will grace the celebrated stage in the coming weeks.

Oh yes, and movie celebrations will be back, with a John Williams tribute rolling out over a few nights in early September and a screening of "Black Panther," "the first Marvel movie to be screened with live orchestral accompaniment" (look to the second weekend of September for the cinematic celebration).

Not inconceivable? That "The Princess Bride" will get its fairy tale due on the final day of July.

The Hollywood Bowl will be a "majority vaccinated venue," with required face coverings for all guests. You can read more here about what to expect.

For the full schedule, more movies, more major artists, and other classical concerts, too, visit the Hollywood Bowl's site now to learn more about on-sale dates, safety guidelines, capacity considerations, and all you need to know to enjoy live music again at one of the planet's best-loved venues.