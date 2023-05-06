How King Charles III's Coronation Differs From His Mom Queen Elizabeth II's

Ahead of King Charles III's coronation, we're going back 70 years to revisit the last time the historic event occurred: when his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, assumed the throne.

The late monarch, who died last September at age 96, was crowned June 2, 1953. She was just 27 when she became sovereign after her father King George VI's death. By comparison, when Charles is crowned during his May 6 coronation, he will be 74, making him the oldest monarch crowned in British history.

The King and wife Queen Camilla will be joined by their family, including his sons Prince Harry and heir Prince William, who will be accompanied by wife Kate Middleton and children Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4. Also set to attend are the monarch's siblings Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

Elizabeth had an extra level of emotional support at her coronation. Joining her husband Prince Philip and their eldest children Charles and Anne—as Andrew and Edward were not born yet—in supporting her during the event, were her mother, Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother, and sister Princess Margaret.

But aside from the guest lists, there are several logistical differences between Elizabeth and Charles' coronations—and not just because of the 70-year difference. The King's will have a smaller guest list and he will travel a shorter distance during the procession. In addition, more people will be able to watch Charles' coronation live, not to mention discuss it on social media, as the Queen's coronation could only air in real-time locally.

See photos from the Queen's coronation and find out more differences between hers and the King's upcoming event below:

At her coronation, Queen Elizabeth II was surrounded by family. She is pictured on a Buckingham Palace balcony with her husband Prince Philip (who died in 2021) and their two eldest children King Charles III (a then 4-year-old Prince Charles) and Princess Anne, 2 (pictured).

Elizabeth and Philip's youngest children, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, were not born yet at the time of her coronation.

The coronation of King Charles III and wife Queen Camilla will also feature their family members. In addition to the King's siblings, this includes his sons Prince William and Prince Harry, William's wife Kate Middleton and their children Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4.

Also in attendance at Queen Elizabeth II's coronation: Her mom Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother and sister Princess Margaret, who are pictured here with her son King Charles III.

Queen Elizabeth II was also joined at her 1952 coronation by her six maids of honor.

Overall, the Queen welcomed about 8,000 relatives, friends and dignitaries to her coronation, per USA Today. However, King Charles III will have around 2,200 guests.

Queen Elizabeth II's coronation took place at Westminster Abbey in London.

Westminster Abbey—the site of royal events like Queen Elizabeth II's 2022 funeral and Kate Middleton and Prince William's 2011 royal wedding—is where Charles' coronation will be held.

The famous structure has not changed much in recent decades. However, a new tower, the first major addition since 1745, was opened to the public in 2018.

According to ITV News, the King and Queen will travel 1.3 miles down The Mall, south of Trafalgar Square, down Whitehall and Parliament Street, and around the east and south sides of Parliament Square to Broad Sanctuary to arrive at Westminster Abbey.

By comparison, Queen Elizabeth II traveled a longer procession route for her coronation—a 4.5-mile loop around central London that took her through shopping meccas Oxford Street (pictured) and Regent Street, allowing for more people to get a prime view of their new monarch.

The Queen rode in the Gold State Coach from Buckingham Palace to her coronation at Westminster Abbey. She famously described her journey in the leather strap-suspended vehicle as "horrible," ITV News reported.

In a break from tradition, King Charles III and Queen Camilla will have a less bumpy procession ride leaving Buckingham Palace, as they will take the modern Diamond Jubilee State Coach, which was created for Queen Elizabeth II to commemorate the 60th anniversary of her reign in 2012. She and husband Prince Philip, who died in 2021, are the only royal family members to have ever ridden in it.

However, Charles and Camilla will take the 260-year-old Gold State Coach on their way back to the Palace after the coronation service.

The U.K. military will parade in the streets during King Charles III's coronation, as they did during his mother's in 1953. However, while the Queen's event involved at least 35,000 troops and police, her son's will require around 6,000, USA Today reported. (Pictured: Female military personnel march along Whitehall with bayonets in honor of Queen Elizabeth II's coronation.)

Queen Elizabeth II, with her children King Charles III and Princess Anne on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, are seen here looking up as 168 fighter jets fly over them in the Royal Air Force Salute to Her Majesty, after the 1952 coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey.

The King will have similar military flypast at his coronation.

While Queen Elizabeth II's coronation was broadcast live locally—and watched by over 20 million people on TV—North American broadcast networks had to improvise to serve American audiences. Their journalists recorded their reports in London and jet bombers flew the reels to the United States and Canada, where people curious to see the new monarch across the pond were able to watch the historic event only hours later.

The newly crowned Queen Elizabeth II and husband Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, are seen waving to the crowd at her coronation in 1953.

Philip was never given the title of King because per royal tradition, he did not inherit the throne and cannot reign, and also because a man married to a reigning queen is only allowed to be referred to as a Prince Consort. In 1957, the Queen bestowed upon Philip the title of Prince.

King Charles III's wife became known as Queen Consort Camilla after his mother's death in September 2022. However, the coronation invitations signal that she'll simply go by Queen Camilla.

As was the case during Queen Elizabeth II's coronation 1953, even people far from the procession route are expected to take part in street celebrations in honor of King Charles III's coronation.

Like at Queen Elizabeth II's coronation, scores residents and visitors of London are expected to line the procession route to catch a glimpse of their new monarch.

...not to mention the outskirts of Buckingham Palace.

In fact, celebrations have already begun in anticipation of King Charles III's coronation—including at Big Ben.