State police charge brother of inmate accused of trying to hire hitman

A month after arresting an inmate who is accused of trying to hire a hitman to kill his former girlfriend and her loved ones, including her two children, state police have filed charges against his brother as well.

State police said 31-year-old Joshua Peikert, an inmate at Corrigan Correctional Institute in Uncasville, paid a former cellmate to find a hitman to murder his ex-girlfriend, her boyfriend and her children in July 2022, according to an arrest warrant.

State police have now filed charges against Peikert’s younger brother, 30-year-old Jeremiah Peikert, of Azle, Texas.

According to an arrest warrant, Joshua Peikert’s former cellmate sent a letter to the victim about the possible "murder for hire" plot and the victim contacted Groton City police, who contacted state police to investigate.

The former cellmate told police that Joshua Peikert said he wanted his ex-girlfriend, her children and her boyfriend murdered, so he told him that he "knew a few people that could have that taken care of for him," according to the warrant.

The cellmate went on to tell police, "At no time did I contact anyone to commit violence against the victims."

He said he told Joshua Peikert it would cost about $10,000 for each person killed and he replied that was do-able. The warrant goes on to say that Joshua claimed he would pay half up front and the other half after the job was done.

Then, Joshua wrote down the address for the people he wanted killed and provided details, such as where the spare key is located and where they would sleep, according to the warrant.

The cellmate requested a $500 “finder's fee” and Joshua’s brother Jeremiah transferred part of the money to him, according to the arrest warrant.

Joshua Peikert and his former cellmate eventually reunited at Corrigan, and the cellmate was later assaulted by another inmate after falsely telling Joshua that a hitman did the job. He then found out that Joshua had put a hit out for him, and he was transferred, , the warrant states.

Investigators said Jeremiah Peikert is a member of the U.S. Army and he was stationed in Texas.

In December 2023, investigators went to Texas to speak with him.

While speaking with authorities, he said his brother had asked him to transfer money into another inmate’s account for a "construction job" and "materials," according to the arrest warrant.

When investigators told Jeremiah Peikert that the money would be used to hire a hitman, he said he was aware the money wasn't actually being used for construction and told police, "I had thoughts of notifying the police. ... I never did, but know I should have," the warrant states.

Jeremiah went on to say, "The fact that Josh wanted [his ex-girlfriend] hurt is not a total surprise, because Josh has displayed violent tendencies, even growing up. He is also manipulative, especially with me, which played a role in me cooperating," according to the warrant.

Joshua Peikert has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder and conspiracy to commit risk of injury to a child. He remains in Department of Correction custody.

Jeremiah Peikert has been charged with conspiracy, according to state police. Bond has been set at $500,000.