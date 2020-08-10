Will Smith

Jason Derulo ‘Knocks Out' Will Smith's Teeth in Golf Video

"It's my turn. It's my turn. I only need one swing," Smith quipped after Derulo swung his golf club and seemingly knocked out his two front teeth

By Alyssa Morin

Actor/rapper Will Smith attends the "Concussion" New York premiere at AMC Loews Lincoln Square on December 16, 2015 in New York City.
Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage via Getty Images

Jason Derulo's latest video will have you going: "Mmm whatcha say?"

The 30-year-old singer made his 6.6 million Instagram followers jaws drop on Sunday afternoon. Derulo and Will Smith joined forces for one viral video that showed the two playing a casual game of golf indoors. While it seemed like harmless fun, the "Savage Love" singer seemingly knocked out Smith's two front teeth.

Yes, you read that correctly!

Entertainment News

Carole Baskin 11 hours ago

Money Offered for Info on Former ‘Tiger King' Star Husband

rob schneider 11 hours ago

Rob Schneider Gets Personal in His First Netflix Comedy Special

In the short video clip, the 51-year-old actor is teaching Derulo how to putt. Unfortunately for Smith, things went south from there. It appeared Derulo got a little too into the sport and swung his golf club brazenly. Of course, Smith was standing right beside him.

"Put some ice on that," the singer suggested, to which the actor replied, "It's my turn. It's my turn. I only need one swing."

It's safe to say Derulo's caption summed up the whole ordeal. "I don't like this game," he cheekily wrote.

View this post on Instagram

I don’t like this game @willsmith

A post shared by Jason Derulo (@jasonderulo) on

Will Smith's 50 Most Stylish Fashion Flashbacks

The singer's fans got a kick out of the video.

"Damn hilarious," one follower commented. "The best duo," another chimed in. Someone else replied, "Ahhaahahhahahahaahahaa."

Shortly after, Smith posted the video on his page and quipped, "And we never saw @jasonderulo again."

"who knew golf was an extreme sport," one user posted. "I swear this is so funny," another added.

This isn't the first time Derulo has shocked fans with a video of teeth being knocked out. Back in May, the 30-year-old star took to TikTok to try out a "life hack." In his video, he recorded himself eating a cob of corn off a power drill, and well, you know the rest.

"Hey have y'all seen this?" he said in the video at the time. "I've always wanted to try it."

By the end of the video, the singer was missing his front teeth.

Derulo's TikTok post ended up being a prank the entire time, and it's safe to assume that's the case for Smith. Either way, it makes for good watching.

Copyright E! Online

This article tagged under:

Will SmithJason Derulo
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Back To School Kids Connection NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Stand With Small Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us