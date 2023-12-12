Jennifer Aniston says sex scene with Jon Hamm was ‘awkward enough'

Originally appeared on E! Online

Jennifer Aniston had a bit of a wake-up call when she filmed her "Morning Show" sex scene.

The "Friends" alum admitted that she was unfamiliar with the notion of an intimacy coordinator—a crew member whose job is to ensure the well-being of performers participating in a sex scene—when it came time to get in bed with costar Jon Hamm during season three of the Apple TV+ series.

"They asked us if we wanted an intimacy coordinator. I'm from the olden days, so I was like, 'What does that mean?'" Aniston recalled in a joint Variety interview with castmate Reese Witherspoon published on Dec. 11. "They said, 'Where someone asks you if you're OK,' and I'm like, 'Please, this is awkward enough!'"

The actress, who broke into Hollywood during the early '90s, jokingly continued, "We're seasoned—we can figure this one out."

Aniston, 54, also credited the episode's director Mimi Leder and Hamm for making her feel "protected" on set, sharing that she "never felt uncomfortable" filming their intimate scene.

"Jon was such a gentleman, always—I mean every move, every cut, 'You OK?'" she said. "It was also very choreographed."

It also helped that Aniston and Hamm were already longtime friends prior to him joining the cast as her character Alex's new love interest. As the "Cake" star explained, "I've known the Hammanator for a long, long time."

In fact, the pair were introduced by mutual friend Paul Rudd, who made guest appearances on "Friends" as well as costarred with Aniston in the 1998 movie "The Object of My Affection" and 2012's "Wanderlust."

Jennifer Aniston is getting real about her love life.

But she isn't the only one who met the "Mad Men" actor through Rudd. As it turns out, that's also how Witherspoon became friends with Hamm.

"Paul Rudd is his agent," the "Big Little Lies" star quipped during the interview. "I did a movie with Paul Rudd in 1996, and that's when I met Jon Hamm."