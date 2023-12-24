Originally appeared on E! Online

Kourtney Kardashian is sending a self-care message to fellow moms.

It's been just over a month since "The Kardashians" star gave birth to son Rocky, her first baby with husband Travis Barker and her fourth child total.

And as Kardashian—who also shares kids Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9, with ex Scott Disick—continues to settle in at home with her bundle of joy, the 44-year-old isn't putting pressure on herself when it comes to her diet.

Instead, Kardashian told her fans in a Dec. 23 Instagram Story post, she's focused on "doing the most important job in the world...being a mommy."

"Keeping my baby alive," she continued, "on demand breastfeeding means keeping calories high with lots of nourishing foods."

As for her workouts? Kardashian noted that she's "taking time to slowly ease back into some uphill walks on the treadmill" when she can "sneak them in" along with walks outside with baby Rocky in the stroller.

Kardashian concluded with a self-love message: "Be kind to yourself."

The Poosh founder's latest note on her wellness journey comes shortly after she returned to the gym at seven weeks postpartum.

"Taking it easy, no rush," she wrote in a Dec. 20 Instagram Story message after sharing her walking routine. "No pressure mamas, your body is healing, it's not a race."

Baby Rocky arrived in early November, joining Mason, Penelope and Reign—as well as Barker' son Landon, 20, daughter Alabama, 18, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, who the Blink-182 star shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

