‘Law & Order' actor Angie Harmon files suit after dog shot and killed by Instacart shopper

Actor Angie Harmon filed a lawsuit last week against Instacart and a former Instacart shopper after the man allegedly shot and killed her dog during a stop at her North Carolina home at the end of March, accusing the company of negligence.

Harmon, known for her roles on television series such as "Law & Order" and "Rizolli & Isles," posted about the incident on her social media last month. On Friday, she filed a lawsuit against the company and Christopher Anthoney Reid in Mecklenburg County alleging negligence, trespassing, infliction of emotional distress, and invasion of privacy, NBC News reported.

According to Harmon's suit, Reid impersonated another person as a shopper on the app. He allegedly went by the name "Merle" and the shopper profile picture was of an older woman.

Harmon said in her suit she had no idea the person she communicated with on the app was "a tall and intimidating younger man" who showed up to her home to make the delivery.

At the time of the delivery, Harmon was upstairs inside her home while her daughters were in the backyard with another adult. Harmon said she heard a gunshot and immediately rushed downstairs in fear of her children's safety.

She then saw Reid "placing a gun in the front of his pants, potentially in his pant pocket" and that her beloved dog Oliver was shot.

"It's so unfathomable to think there's somebody in your front driveway that just fired a gun," Harmon told ABC's "Good Morning America" in an interview that aired on Wednesday.

NBC News attempted to call Reid on Wednesday at number listed on public records but was not able to reach him for comment. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said in a statement at the time that officers responded to the home but no criminal charges were pursued as the delivery driver said he'd acted in self-defense.

"The driver told officers that a dog attacked him while he was at the residence and that he defended himself by firing a single gunshot, striking and mortally wounding the dog," the statement said. "Another dog was present at the residence but did not attack."

Harmon told "Good Morning America" there was no visible signs that her dog attacked Reid and her suit states that he "had ample opportunity" to leave the property unharmed without shooting the dog.

She also accuses Instacart of negligible hiring practices.

Instacart said in a statement that it has no tolerance of violence of any kind in response to a request for comment on the lawsuit.

"Our hearts continue to be with Ms. Harmon and her family following this disturbing incident," the statement said. "While we cannot comment on pending litigation, we have no tolerance for violence of any kind, and the shopper account has been permanently deactivated from our platform."

According to Instacart's website, a shopper can be deactivated for creating an unsafe environment which includes carrying a weapon while performing company services. It also states that Instacart conducts background checks on shoppers.

