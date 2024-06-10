Connecticut

Swimmer pulled from Bantam Lake has died: DEEP

A swimmer who was pulled from Bantam Lake on Saturday afternoon has died, according to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

DEEP Environmental Conservation Police responded to the lake at 12:30 p.m. after receiving reports that swimmers were in distress and they learned that Kyree Dowd, 27, of Meriden, had gone underwater and did not resurface, according to DEEP.

Emergency crews pulled Dowd from the water and performed CPR.  

Dowd was pronounced dead at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

EnCon Police are investigating.

