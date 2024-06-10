Killingly

Man suspected of touching woman at Killingly park arrested

State police have arrested a man who is accused of inappropriately touching a woman at a park in Killingly.

She told police that she was walking in Owen Bell Park on Town Farm Road in Killingly on Friday afternoon when a man touched her in a sexual manner.

He ran off, but the woman got a photo of him and state police said it corroborated her account of the incident.

A K9 was able to track the man’s location and a suspect, a 36-year-old Dayville man, was arrested and charged with breach of peace in the second degree, sexual assault in the fourth degree and unlawful restraint in the second degree.

He was held in lieu of a $25,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Danielson Superior Court on Monday.

