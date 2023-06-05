celebrity couples

Lewis Hamilton, Shakira rumors intensify after Spanish Grand Prix outing

The two have been linked together since they were first spotted together in Miami last month

By Logan Reardon

Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton's best race of the 2023 Formula One season came at an opportune time.

The seven-time world champion finished second in Sunday's Spanish Grand Prix, matching his best result of the year. He shared the podium with race winner Max Verstappen and his teammate George Russell, giving Mercedes its first double podium of 2023.

Hamilton appeared to have had an exciting trip to Barcelona off the track, too.

Colombian singer Shakira attended the race, just a month after going to the Miami Grand Prix. The international star had dinner with Hamilton in South Beach last month before the two took a boat trip with some friends.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Shakira (purple dress) and Lewis Hamilton (black shirt, white hat) are seen on May 10, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

After the race in Spain, Shakira and Hamilton were photographed sitting next to each other at a dinner with friends.

Then, video surfaced from a Barcelona club where the duo was hanging out with soccer stars Neymar and Kylian Mbappé.

Entertainment News

British Royal Family

Britain's Princess Eugenie welcomes second baby with husband Jack Brooksbank

Celebrity News

Arnold Schwarzenegger Recalls Moment He Told Maria Shriver He Fathered a Child With Housekeeper

While there's been no confirmation, it seems like the two stars are set on creating one of the world's biggest power couples.

This article tagged under:

celebrity couplesFormula OneShakira
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us