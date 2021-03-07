Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Reveal Sex of 2nd Baby, Say They're ‘Done' Having Kids

The former Meghan Markle and Prince Harry revealed their second child together will be a girl. The couple shared the sex of their baby during a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey aired on CBS Sunday night.

Asked what his reaction was when he found out on the ultrasound, Harry responded, "Amazing. Just grateful."

"To have any child, any one or any two, would be amazing, but to have a boy and then a girl, what more can you ask for?" He continued. "Now we've got our family. We've got the four of us and our two dogs, and it's great."

"Done, two is it," Meghan told Winfrey, adding that the baby is due in the summertime.

The couple is already parents to son Archie, who will be 2 in May. They announced last month that they're expecting their second child together. “We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child," a spokesperson for the couple said in a statement on Valentine's Day.

Buckingham Palace released a statement following the exciting announcement last month. "Her Majesty, the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince of Wales and the entire family are delighted and wish them well," a spokesperson said.

The photographer of their romantic pregnancy announcement, Misan Harriman, also shared his thoughts at the time.

"Meg, I was there at your wedding to witness this love story begin, and my friend, I am honoured to capture it grow," he wrote. "Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on this joyous news!"

The day after they revealed the news of their second baby, the couple announced they'd be participating in an interview with Winfrey for which now subject would be off-limits. It's their first public interview since they officially stepped down from their royal duties.