Train services suspended after freight train catches fire in Stamford

By Angela Fortuna

Tyler Smith

A freight train in Stamford caught fire late Tuesday night and train service in the area has been suspended, authorities said.

Fire officials said they were called to East Main Street for a reported train fire.

Authorities told NBC Connecticut that a freight train operated by Providence and Worcester Railroad Company caught fire east of the Stamford train station just before 11 p.m.

Flames could be seen coming from at least one train car. All train services on the New Haven line, north of Stamford, have been suspended until further notice.

Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) police and the Stamford Fire Department responded to the scene.

MTA police said the train operator was likely the only person on board. The investigation remains ongoing.

No additional information was immediately available.

