Firefighters work to put out large fire at building in New Britain

Firefighters are working to extinguish a large fire that broke out in New Britain this evening.

The fire could be seen coming from a building at 59 High St. New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart said the building is a large complex that houses a machine shop and car repair shop.

There are also many unoccupied floors. The building wraps around the block from High Street to Columbus Boulevard, according to Stewart.

The mayor said fire appears to be coming from the upper floors. There are no reported injuries at this time.

The fire will be tough to get under control due to the age of the building and types of businesses inside, according to Stewart.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

An NBC Connecticut crew is at the scene and will provide updates as they become available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.