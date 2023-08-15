Movies

Someone left a car at a Mass. drive-in theater

"This is our first car at lost and found ever," the popular theater said in a Facebook post Sunday

By Asher Klein

This July 18, 2015, file photo shows cars at the Mendon Twin drive-in in Mendon, Massachusetts.
Harrison Hill for The Boston Globe via Getty Images, File

People leave plenty of things behind at the movies — their phone, a jacket, maybe keys that fell out of a pocket — but here's a new one: their car.

Someone left behind a car at a Massachusetts driver-in movie theater over the weekend. The Mendon Twin Drive-In said on its Facebook page, noting it was the first time that had ever happened to them.

"If you are missing a 2020 White Toyota Camry, please give us a call. This is our first car at lost and found ever," Sunday's post read.

The car had been at Screen 2, which was showing "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" and "Haunted Mansion" on Saturday night, according to the theater's schedule.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

There was no immediate indication on why the car was left at the theater. NBC10 Boston has reached out to the Mendon Twin for an update on the car.

More movie news

conservatorship 22 hours ago

‘The Blind Side' subject Michael Oher claims he was never adopted and Tuohy family made millions off him

4 Your Home Aug 4

The power of pink: Barbie made the color popular again. Here's how you can use it in your home

Maine Aug 2

Maine lighthouse featured in ‘Forrest Gump' goes dark after lightning strike

This article tagged under:

MoviesMendon
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us