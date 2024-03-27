Michael Jackson's kids Prince, Bigi ‘Blanket' and Paris make rare joint red carpet appearance

Originally appeared on E! Online

The Jackson Five Three are back together.

And by that we mean Michael Jackson's kids Prince Jackson, Paris Jackson and Bigi "Blanket" Jackson reunited for a rare appearance together on the red carpet for opening night of "MJ: The Musical."

For the March 27 event at London's Prince Edward Theatre, all three of the music legend's children came dressed to impress: Prince, the eldest of the three at age 27, paired his black suit with a burgundy button down, while his sister Paris—whom Michael shares with actress Debbie Rowe alongside Prince—wore a gorgeous off-the-shoulder rust-colored dress. To complement the look, the 25-year-old's hair was styled in simple waves as she clutched a metallic purse.

And as for Michael's youngest, Bigi? The 22-year-old kept it classic in a black-and-white suit and tucked his long, dark hair behind his ears.

The appearance marks the first time all three siblings have been spotted together on a red carpet since 2022, when the trio stepped out for the New York premiere of "MJ: The Musical." But that's not to say they haven't showed each other plenty of love over the last few years. In fact, Prince gave a special shoutout to his little brother—a budding filmmaker—for winning Best Drama at the Santa Monica Film Festival for his directorial and screenwriting debut, "Rochelles," back in February.

"Bro is killing it!" he wrote in a Feb. 22 Instagram Story, alongside a photo of the pair at the festival. "Chasing his dreams and winning awards."

And Paris has nothing but warm feelings for her siblings too, and even feels like she and Prince were "raised like twins."

"We're so close in age," Paris explained during a 2022 interview on the YouTube channel "Tuna on Toast with Stryker". "We grew up with the same teacher through each grade. [We were] treated like twins, so I think we have a bit of telepathy there."