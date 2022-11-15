Miss Out on Taylor Swift Tickets? Be Wary of Buying Fake Ones, Police Say

Only buy tickets from official vendors, Boston police said, adding, "Purchasing via other means creates the potential for possessing an invalid and/or counterfeit ticket"

People across the country were anxiously awaiting news from Ticketmaster Tuesday on whether they got tickets to Taylor Swift's upcoming Eras tour.

For people who missed out on the presale — and hundreds of thousands of tickets were sold, Ticketmaster said, while "historically unprecedented demand" caused technical issues on the website — Boston police had a warning: be careful about buying resale tickets.

"The Boston Police Department reminds fans to be wary of counterfeit tickets and encourages them to only acquire tickets from authorized agencies. Anyone who purchases tickets from a secondary source are taking a chance and do so at their own risk," the department said in a statement Tuesday.

Only buy tickets from official vendors, police said, adding, "Purchasing via other means creates the potential for possessing an invalid and/or counterfeit ticket."

Anyone with information about selling fake tickets was urged to contact the Boston Police Department.

Tickets for upcoming Taylor Swift concerts, including at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts, were already starting to pop up on resale sites Tuesday afternoon, some for hundreds more than they cost on the Ticketmaster presale.

The TaylorSwiftTix Presale saga had Swifties (as the singer-songwriter's devoted fans are called) frantically refreshing websites for hours Tuesday while they were on the waiting list.

Ticketmaster acknowledged the "huge demand" in an update Tuesday afternoon.

Swift is playing three shows at Gillette Stadium this year: Friday-Sunday May 19-21. She'll be supported by Phoebe Bridgers all three nights, with GAYLE opening the first two shows sand Gracie Abrams opening the third.