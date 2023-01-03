Celebrity weddings

NASCAR's Bubba Wallace & Amanda Carter Marry in Romantic Ceremony

The couple said "I do" in a New Year's Eve ceremony.

By Kelly Gilmore | E! News

NASCAR Cup Series 64th Annual Daytona 500
Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

This couple has completed the race to the altar.

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace and Amanda Carter tied the knot during a stunning wedding ceremony Dec. 31.

The couple shared glimpses into their special day, which featured a platform surrounded by candles and white flowers. Bubba and Amanda also posed together in front of a staircase lined with pink flowers and red roses, which complimented Bubba's attire well.

After all, for the occasion, the 29-year-old sported a red, velvet blazer paired with a button up shirt and a black bow tie. As for the bride, Amanda, 28, donned a floor-length gown adorned with sparkles and lace accents.

As they captioned their joint Instagram post, "Happy New Year from the Wallace's!"

Their wedding comes more than one year after the longtime pair got engaged in July 2021. As for where Bubba got down on one knee? He popped the question while the pair were at Latourell Falls in Oregon.

At the time, Bubba took the news to Instagram with a little nod towards the timing of it all.

"Soooooo yeah…I have no idea why the hell I waited so long!!" he wrote. "Here's to forever babe, love you @amandacarter17!!"

Bubba Wallace, Amanda Carter
Bubba Wallace, Amanda Carter

